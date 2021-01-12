https://www.dailywire.com/news/forbes-magazine-editor-threatens-any-company-hiring-trumps-white-house-press-secretaries

An opinion piece by the Forbes Media chief content officer and an editor of Forbes Magazine threatens any company that might hire any of Trump’s White House press secretaries, past or present.

After claiming he was issuing a “truth reckoning” and listing all of Trump’s White House press secretaries in his op-ed, Randall Lane, CCO of Forbes Media and editor of Forbes Magazine, writes:

Don’t let the chronic liars cash in on their dishonesty. Press secretaries like Joe Lockhart, Ari Fleischer and Jay Carney, who left the White House with their reputations in various stages of intact, made millions taking their skills — and credibility — to corporate America. Trump’s liars don’t merit that same golden parachute. Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie. We’re going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same skepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet. Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away.

Lane praised former President Barack Obama’s press secretary Jay Carney and former President Bill Clinton’s press secretary Joe Lockhart as having “left the White House with their reputations in various stages of intact, made millions taking their skills — and credibility — to corporate America.”

In response to the Forbes op-ed, Newsbusters commented, “This is the same Jay Carney who made a career out of spewing falsehoods on behalf of his former boss. During one 2012 press conference, Carney had said that the rate of government spending under Obama was lower than ‘all of his predecessors since Dwight Eisenhower, including all of his Republican predecessors.’ That false statement earned him a three-Pinocchios rating from Washington Post ‘fact-checker’ Glenn Kessler.”

Lockhart, who became a CNN political analyst years after he left the Clinton White House, where he served as press secretary from 1998-2000, has a history of his own. In 2018, he stated, “If you look at the Russia stuff and the campaign finance stuff and the fact that 40,000 votes going the other way over three states, we now don’t know, and that’s why this is important. It’s not the campaign finance. It’s not, ‘Did they have a meeting at Trump Tower with some Russians?’ It’s ‘Was he legitimately elected?’”

In January 2020, Lockhart admitted that he made up a conversation between two Republican senators that he claimed were stunned about what they were learning during President Donald Trump’s Senate trial.

Lockhart tweeted: “Overheard convo between two Republican Senators who only watch Fox News. ‘is this stuff real? I haven’t heard any of this before. I thought it was all about a server. If half the stuff Schiff is saying is true, we’re up shit’s creek. Hope the White House has exculpatory evidence.[‘]”

After some time passed, Lockhart added a second tweet to his first tweet, writing, “Ok maybe I made up the convo, but you know that’s exactly what they’re thinking.”

Ok maybe I made up the convo, but you know that’s exactly what they’re thinking. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 22, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

