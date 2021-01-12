http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/63ImGHuJIUU/

Former Senate Democrat leader Tom Daschle (SD) on Tuesday warned against impeaching President Donald Trump over last week’s riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Bloomberg reports:

Daschle called impeachment at a moment that party control of the Senate is so tenuous a “mistake,” saying it would first “galvanize” Trump’s supporters and then delay work on crucial issues. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has favored proceeding, even with the coming 50-50 split in the chamber. “An impeachment mechanism is just not the right course at all if they want to hold the president accountable,” Daschle said at a forum Monday with Lott held by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

The House of Representatives will meet Wednesday morning to consider articles of impeachment against President Trump, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) announced during a House Democrat’s caucus call on Monday.

Earlier Monday, three House Democrats — Reps. David Cicilline (RI), Ted Lieu (CA), and Jamie Raskin (MD) — introduced a single article of impeachment, accusing President Trump of inciting his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

The impeachment article states: “[I]ncited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to … interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.”

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transfer of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States,” the article continues.

On Tuesday, President Trump blasted Democrats’ attempt to impeach him, saying the effort is “creating tremendous danger to our country.”

