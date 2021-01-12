https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/fox-news-moving-martha-maccallum-3pm-slot-7pm-slot-filled-conservative-opinion-show/

A shakeup is coming at FOX News. Now that they are feeling an effect on their ratings, they are trying to make changes.

Martha MacCallum is being taken out of the 7 PM slot and is being moved to 3 PM.

The 7 PM slot will now be a conservative opinion show.

MSN reports:

Facing ratings pressure, Fox News replaces news with opinion at 7 p.m. The conservative-leaning network, which is typically the dominant leader among cable news viewers, has seen CNN and MSNBC surpass it in the Nielsen ratings in many hours throughout the day since the Nov. 3 election. The network, which had its best year in 2020, was a distant third last week during coverage of the pro-Trump riot at the Capitol and its aftermath. Fox News executives had said earlier in the fall that they expected to make changes to the daytime lineup once the election was over. The changes take effect Jan. 18. TV news organizations and networks typically make personnel changes when a new White House administration comes in. CNN also announced shifts to its line-up Monday. The major change for Fox News is the move of “The Story With Martha MacCallum” out of its 7 p.m. Eastern time slot to make way for a new opinion show, tentatively named “Fox News Primetime,” which will have a rotating group of hosts. MacCallum’s program — which featured interviews with newsmakers and commentators — will air at 3 p.m. Eastern. “The Story” had seen its audience level fall in recent months as Newsmax, a competing right-wing channel, had gained viewers in the hour with its host Greg Kelly.

Who could have seen this coming?

Fox update: @marthamaccallum & her 7pm show ratings declined so badly that @FoxNews just demoted her to 3pm. Congratulations to @gregkellyusa. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) January 11, 2021

There’s a lot of fallout over at @FoxNews today due to their ratings death spiral: @BillHemmer & @DanaPerino are now stuck together at 9 AM. Hemmer hosted 3 PM show. Perino hosted 2 PM show. And @marthamaccallum lost her 7pm slot. The NeverTrumpers are being minimized. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) January 11, 2021

The fact that MacCallum is being replaced with a conservative opinion show is very telling.

Will it work?

