Freshman Republican Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer is already betraying his Republican voters, telling CNN that he is “strongly considering” voting for Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment effort.

Rep. Meijer replaced anti-Trumper Justin Amasha in Michigan’s 3rd District. It didn’t take long for him to follow in his predecessor’s footsteps.

Speaking to anchor Erin Burnett, Meijer said that “I think it is obvious that the president is no longer qualified to hold that office.”

House Democrats released their Articles of Impeachment against President Donald J. Trump on Monday. They are accusing President Trump of “inciting violence against the government of the United States.”

Meijer said that he is considering the vote on “the merits.”

“To me, this is not the timing that is ideal,” Meijer explained. “I would prefer that we have a more fulsome investigation into what happened. Most of what I know about January 6 came either from personal experience or from Twitter. But at the end of the day, I think it is obvious that the president is no longer qualified to hold that office.”

Meijer claimed that he expects death threats, but that it will not deter him.

“Our expectation is that folks will try to kill us,” he said. “To me, the important thing is not to let that that intimidate you because loyalty to the Constitution should supersede everything else.”

The representative also appeared on his local Fox affiliate to say he is considering teaming up with the Democrats.

