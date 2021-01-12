https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fff35209cd48c07edea9710
President Donald Trump has grown increasingly defiant in his position that he won the election and bears no responsibility for the riots on the Capitol as the White House descends into a mix of quiet …
Some Republicans are refusing to comply with the new metal detector regulations after last week’s Capitol riot….
It was The Trump Show 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For years, Trump has used social media to set the agenda with every one of his thoughts, policies and l……
The state has seen morgues filled, hospitals overwhelmed and oxygen in short supply. That is beginning to change, but it’s far from clear whether California is fully rebounding….