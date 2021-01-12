https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/georgia-man-charged-capitol-riot-dies-self-inflicted-gunshot-wound-chest/

53-year-old Christopher Stanton Georgia committed suicide on Saturday after he was charged in the Capitol riot according to the Fulton County medical examiner.

Georgia was charged with attempting to “enter certain property that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.”

According to WXIA, the police report shows Georgia’s death is “under investigation.

Four men with Georgia ties have been arrested for making threats or taking part in last week’s riot at the US Capitol. 11Alive has learned that one of them, Christopher Stanton Georgia, has since died. The Fulton County Medical Examiner said his cause of death is suicide. They said he had a gunshot wound to the chest. According to documents from the Superior Court of DC, Georgia is charged with attempting to “enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.” An Alpharetta Police report shows Georgia died at his home on Saturday. The report shows officers removed two rifles from his home and listed his death as “under investigation.”

