Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is leading the Democrat-controlled House in impeaching President Trump yet again because she “fears the American people might pick him if they were allowed to” again down the road.

“The will of the American people has to be subordinate to the will of Pelosi. Trump has to be impeached to stop him from running again. Pelosi fears the American people might pick him if they were allowed to,” Gingrich said in the wake of Democrats pursuing another impeachment effort.

“What a formula for expressing Washington’s contempt for the people,” he continued:

The House is slated to meet Wednesday to consider impeachment articles against Trump, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD).

On Monday, Democrat Reps. David Cicilline (RI), Ted Lieu (CA), and Jamie Raskin (MD) introduced one article of impeachment against Trump — accusing him of inciting the chaos that occurred at the U.S. Capitol last week as lawmakers convened for a joint session of Congress to certify the electoral votes.

The article states that Trump “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government” and “threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transfer of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government.”

A conviction in the Senate would not remove Trump from office, as the proceedings would not take place until after January 20, per Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) timeline. However, the upper chamber could prevent Trump from ever holding office again — something Gingrich identified as a motivating factor for the speaker.

