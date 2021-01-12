https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/godaddy-kicks-biggest-gun-forum-off-internet-without-explanation/

Joe Biden once promised that fellow Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke, who famously threatened to send cops out to confiscate certain weapons, would be his point person on gun control if elected.

It seems that agenda has been launched, even before Biden’s inauguration.

The Federalist reports AR15.com, the largest gun forum, has been shut down by the web hosting company GoDaddy.

ARFCOM Is Down. We’ve been booted from GoDaddy and are looking for an alternative solution. The site will return athttps://www.ar15-backup.com Standby for more information — AR15.COM (@AR15COM) January 11, 2021

“We’ve been booted from GoDaddy and are looking for an alternative solution,” the organization said Monday.

GoDaddy said AR15.com violated “terms of service.”

The move aligns with Biden’s vow to put new limits on firearms, and, as demonstrated by his praise for O’Rourke, advocate confiscation.

During the primary campaign, Biden, with his arm around O’Rourke, said: “I’m gonna guarantee you this is not the last you’ve seen of this guy. You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me. You’re gonna to be the one who leads this effort.

“I’m counting on you. I’m counting on you. We need you badly, the state needs you, the country needs you,” Biden said. “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

GoDaddy told the Federalist the AR15 site “both promotes and encourages violence.” But it provided no examples.

Officials said the site already had found a new home, and the transition would take a few days.

Meanwhile, the Second Amendment Foundation’s executive vice president, Alan Gottlieb, noted Biden’s vow to “defeat the NRA,” which he called a threat to every gun owner.

“Joe Biden has labored relentlessly for decades to reduce the Second Amendment to rubble,” Gottlieb said. “He may attack one group by name, but his goal is to crush the rights of every gun owner in our country.

“By attacking the Second Amendment Rights of 100 million Americans,” Gottlieb continued, “Biden is not bringing us together but dividing us further. If people take to the streets in protest, if violence occurs it will be his fault and he should be impeached for violating our constitutional rights and inciting violence. Maybe it is time to ban him from Twitter and Facebook!”

SAF has launched a major advertising effort to recruit tens of thousands of gun owners for its Second Amendment First Responder program. SAF is running a one-minute message 40 times this week, on several national networks, to educate millions of law-abiding gun owners about the gun-rights battle, the group said.

“Joe Biden isn’t fooling anybody,” Gottlieb said. “He spent 47 years on Capitol Hill trying to turn the right to keep and bear arms into a regulated privilege. Now that he’s headed to the White House, he thinks he will be able to complete his mission. We’re working to swell the ranks of our 2nd Amendment First Responder project to stop him.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation earlier reported Biden was expanding his anti-gun contingent in his proposed Cabinet.

The newest two nominees were Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reported, “Raimondo, Biden’s pick for Commerce Secretary, pushed for a package of firearms bills in February of 2019, including a so-called “assault weapons” ban, a prohibition on “high-capacity” magazines and a permanent ban on 3D-printed guns, according to WJAR.”

Walsh, Biden’s pick for Labor secretary, has also called for gun control.

DCNF said: “The mayor, alongside Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey, unveiled a comprehensive firearm restriction bill in 2018 dubbed the Making America Safe and Secure, or MASS act, which would give monetary incentives for states who enact forms of gun regulation, according to Boston Magazine.”

At least seven other Cabinet nominees have advocated for stricter firearm laws, DCNF’s review found.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

