Liz Cheney, the House Republican Chair, the third-highest Republican in the US House of Representatives.

She was elected to the position by her Republican colleagues.

And Liz Cheney is an outspoken Trump-hater.

She is the worst.

Cheney and her colleagues have no loyalty to this president or his voters.

And we will NEVER forget this.

On Tuesday Liz Cheney said she will vote to impeach Republican President Donald Trump.

Now this…

On Tuesday night Republicans Rep. Matt Rosendale and Andy Biggs called for nasty Liz Cheney to step down, after breaking Republican Conference rules in her statements on President Trump.

Rep. Rosendale Called For Rep. Cheney To Step Down As Republican Conference Chair, having released the following statement:



When Representative Cheney came out for impeachment today, she failed to consult with the Conference, failed to abide by the spirit of the rules of the Republican Conference, and ignored the preferences of Republican voters. She is weakening our conference at a key moment for personal political gain and is unfit to lead. She must step down as Conference Chair.

Rep. Andy Biggs said:

“She should resign her position as a conference chair and should not be serving this conference. That’s it,” Biggs told the Washington Examiner.

