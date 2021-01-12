https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-gop-house-members-furious-over-now-having-to-pass-through-metal-detectors-before-entering-chamber

Several House Republicans are reportedly “furious” that they now have to pass through metal detectors before entering the lower chamber. The extra security measure was added in response to last week’s deadly attack on the Capitol building by a pro-Trump mob.

What are the details?

NBC News correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell tweeted Tuesday afternoon, “I never thought I’d see this. Metal detectors have been set up for members before they enter the House floor. A clear indication that Democratic leadership does not trust some right-wing House members.”

The reporter’s message included a picture of the new setup.

The first Republican to resist was freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (Colo.), who earlier this month made headlines about bringing her own firearm into work.

As TheBlaze previously reported, members of Congress may legally bring their guns into the Capitol building, but politicians are prohibited from carrying weapons into the House chamber.

According to CNN, Boebert ended up in a “standoff with Capitol Police at the newly installed Metal Detectors outside the chamber doors,” after she “refused to offer the bag over to be searched.”

Reporter Ryan Nobles reported that Boebert was “respectful but defiant,” and was eventually allowed to enter although it is unclear whether she agreed to comply with the search.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted later, “House GOP furious at new mags outside the chamber. Reps. Markwayne Mullin (Okla.) and Steve Womack (Ark.) erupted at Capitol Police as they were forced to go through the mags. Womack shouted ‘I was physically restrained!’ And Mullin said ‘it’s my constitutional right’ and ‘they cannot stop me.'”

MSNBC reported that “Republican Reps. [Louie] Gohmert, [Steve] Stivers, [Van] Taylor, Boebert, [Debbie] Lesko, and [Larry] Bucshon were among those seen not complying with police at added security checkpoints in the U.S. Capitol.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) tweeted later, “For members of Congress to enter the floor of the U.S. House, we now have to go through intense security measures, on top of the security we already go through. These new provisions include searches and being wanded like criminals. We now live in [Nancy] Pelosi’s communist America!”

Boebert added, “I am legally permitted to carry my firearm in Washington, D.C. and within the Capitol complex. Metal detectors outside of the House would not have stopped the violence we saw last week — it’s just another political stunt by Speaker Pelosi.”

