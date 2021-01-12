https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533917-gop-sen-tim-scott-opposes-impeaching-trump

Sen. Tim ScottTimothy (Tim) Eugene ScottCotton calls out Senate Republicans for misleading supporters about election results Democrats win control of Senate after Warnock, Ossoff victories Warnock win puts Democrats within reach of Senate majority MORE (R-S.C.) announced Tuesday that he will not vote to convict in President Trump Donald TrumpHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa DC attorney general says Trump Organization improperly paid K bill incurred during inauguration 70K QAnon Twitter accounts suspended in the wake of Capitol riot MORE’s second impeachment trial as the House moves to impeach over Trump’s role in last week’s riot at the Capitol.

Scott echoed claims by other GOP lawmakers that impeaching and removing the president on charges of inciting insurrection would further deepen political divisions in the U.S.

“The Democrat-led impeachment talks happening in the House right now fly in direct opposition to what President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police confirm investigation into some officers’ behavior during riot GOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Director of Army Staff disputes Capitol Police chief account of National Guard deployment MORE has been calling for all year,” Scott tweeted Tuesday. “An impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation.”

An impeachment vote will only lead to more hate and a deeply fractured nation. I oppose impeaching President Trump. (2/2) — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 12, 2021

House Democrats have said they will pass a single article of impeachment on Wednesday in response to last week’s siege on the Capitol by Trump supporters who the Democrats say were egged on by the president.

Some of Scott’s GOP Senate colleagues have called for the president to resign, although none have yet said they will vote to convict.

Republican Sens. Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyGovernment used Patriot Act to gather website visitor logs in 2019 Appeals court rules NSA’s bulk phone data collection illegal Dunford withdraws from consideration to chair coronavirus oversight panel MORE (Pa.) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment Davis: Impeaching Trump: Four reasons not to do so, and one reason why we must The Hill’s Morning Report – House to impeach Trump this week MORE (Alaska) have called for the president’s resignation, while The New York Times reported Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMichigan GOP lawmaker says he’s ‘strongly considering’ impeachment House Democrats unveil resolution to censure Rep. Mo Brooks over Capitol riots Capitol Police officer hailed as hero for drawing rioters away from Senate chamber MORE (R-Ky.) has said he believes the president committed impeachable offenses.

On the House side, Rep. John Katko John Michael KatkoRepublicans gauge support for Trump impeachment US intel agencies blame Russia for massive SolarWinds hack No Labels tapping Larry Hogan as co-chair MORE (R-N.Y.) became the first Republican to say he will vote for impeachment on Tuesday. The president was impeached in 2019 with no House Republican support.

