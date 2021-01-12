https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/01/12/guest-host-ken-matthews-011221/
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- BizPacReview: Antifa, BLM in riot gear storm streets of NYC, journalist attacked: ‘Our motherf**king streets!’
- BizPacReview: Brennan demands Trump supporters publicly beg for mercy, ‘denounce despot’ to ‘eradicate malignancy’
- Washington Examiner: Here are six videos of Democrats calling for violence or physical confrontations that are still active on Twitter
- FOXNews: Trump acknowledged he bears some blame for Capitol riot in conversation with McCarthy: sources
- FOXNews: Trump, Pence meet for 1st time since Capitol riot
- Reuters: Democratic drive to impeach Trump after Capitol siege speeds ahead
- The Hill: Trump impeachment collides with Biden’s agenda
- FOXNews: House barrels toward new Trump impeachment, will vote on resolution calling for use of 25th Amendment Tuesday
- ABC: Democrats cite rarely used part of 14th Amendment in new impeachment article
- The Hill: The Memo: Democrats scorn GOP warnings on impeachment
- FOXNews: Parler CEO on ‘shocking’ restrictions by Amazon, Apple and Google: ‘You just never think it will happen’
- Slate: Parler’s suspension from Apple’s App Store, Google’s Play Store, and Amazon Web Services should worry us all
- Newsweek: ACLU counsel warns of “unchecked power” of Twitter, Facebook after Trump suspension
- Reuters: Twitter suspends tens of thousands of accounts dedicated to sharing QAnon content
- FOXNews: Trump bans by Twitter, Facebook will trigger Big Tech giants’ ‘downfall,’ says ‘Social Dilemma’ star
- The Hill: Senate majority gives Biden path to student loan forgiveness
- The Hill: Hawley, Cruz face rising anger, possible censure
- FOXNews: Jayapal tests positive for COVID-19, criticizes some Republicans for ‘cruelly’ not wearing masks
- FOXNews: Los Angeles students required to get COVID-19 vaccine (once available) before return to school
- Reuters: Google launches $3 million fund to fight vaccine misinformation
- The Hill: Maryland governor proposes up to $750 stimulus payments to some residents
- BizPacReviews: Michigan lawmaker plans something special to mark the end of Whitmer’s draconic lockdown
- FOXNews: Strange FM signal discovered coming from one of Jupiter’s moons
- The Hill: Deutsche Bank rules out future business with Trump, company
- The Hill: Barr, White House counsel told Trump not to self-pardon: report
- Reuters: His days in power dwindling, Trump heads to Texas to see border wall
- Politico: Inside Pelosi’s push to impeach Trump: This time it’s personal
- New York Post: Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook has ‘no plans’ to lift Trump ban
- New York Post: Rioter in horned helmet is refusing to eat non-organic food in jail
- Bloomberg: Germany and France Oppose Donald Trump’s Twitter Exile
- UKDM: Trump blamed ‘ANTIFA people’ for deadly Capitol assault during call with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, say GOP sources who also claim president ‘took some responsibility’ for the carnage
- Epoch Times: Beijing-Linked Group Tries to Sway US Media With Reporter Trips, Dinners With Execs
- Daily Wire: A Timeline Of The Capitol Riot: Here’s How It All Went Down
- Daily Wire: Elon Musk Rips Big Tech Censorship Of Conservatives
- Gateway Pundit: Twitter Will No Longer Allow Any Questioning of Fraudulent Election …Update: Twitter Extends GP Suspension Until Inauguration due to “Risk of Violence”
- Breitbart: Democrat Reps. S?nchez, Castro Push Legislation to Prevent ‘Even a Bench’ from Being Named After Trump
- Breitbart: ‘This Fight Is Inside the Gates Today’: Pompeo Warns Lawmakers of the Chinese Communist Party
- Breitbart: Business Lobby: Amnesty Is Good for CEOs and Government
- PJ Media: ‘War Is Peace,’ CNN Goes Full Orwell
- PJ Media: Here’s How We Flatten the Democratic Party During the Next Four Years
- PJ Media: The ‘Good American’ – Dennis Prager
- Federalist: No, Donald Trump Did Not Incite An Insurrection
- BizPacReview: Gab goes after Twitter, compiles list of threats, slurs as part of ‘Liberal Hate Machine’ project
- Townhall.com: Do Not Believe These People – Derek Hunter
- Townhall: Exploiting the Capitol Riot to Kill Trump – Pat Buchanan
- Townhall: The Lib-Fascist Purge – Kurt Schlichter
- HotAir: New Zealand Succumbs To China In A Sad Display
- NewsBusters: Businesses That Went Woke After Capitol Riot, Downplayed Floyd Riots
- Federalist: Twitter Hasn’t Suspended These Accounts Or Tweets That Openly Incite Violence
- PJ Media: Rush Limbaugh Dumps Twitter Just Hours After Trump’s Accounts Are Deleted
- Federalist: 10 Times Democrats Urged Violence Against Trump And His Supporters
- BizPacReview: Something Missing? Biden’s Priorities to Re-Open ‘Black, Latino, Asian, Native American, Women-Owned Businesses’
- Climate Depot: White House Brochures on Climate – There is no climate crisis – Federal climate scientists release studies challenging climate ‘consensus’
- Legal Insurrection: Trump’s Rally Speech Was Not Illegal “Incitement”
- Zero Hedge: Goldman: Here’s What Life Under Democrat Control Will Look Like
- Zero Hedge: PBS Top Lawyer Says Gov Should Build ‘Enlightenment Camps’ And Remove Children From Trump Supporting Homes