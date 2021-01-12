https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/12/he-mad-chris-cuomo-flips-out-when-confronted-with-his-own-words-supporting-violent-protests-over-the-summer/

Chris Cuomo says he never supported riots.

Maybe Chris Cuomo should spend a little more time watching Chris Cuomo.

Just sayin’.

Chris said, ‘ Who says protests have to be peaceful?’

He doesn’t like being reminded of that, apparently.

Context: retrumplicans were attacking anger and hostility of protestors toward the “system” – cops, laws, etc. i said they don’t have to just sing hymns and go home. Never supported riots. Never would. Operatives posing as media weaponizing my words know this. They are a problem https://t.co/nVUVQkwWqr — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 12, 2021

Ooooh, Retrumplicans!

And we’re the problem.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a ding-a-ling.

Hey, Fredo, when did you specifically denounce the violence, property destruction, looting and even murders? Was that when you and Lemon mocked people who were upset about it? — DV S1EOG just wants the Fweedom of Speech (@SoldierOneEaODG) January 12, 2021

Ease up on the unity, Fredo. — Hollaria Briden (@HollyBriden) January 12, 2021

Maybe he’s just cranky because Don Lemon made him look like a doorknob for claiming people can’t yell fire in a movie theater.

We’re doing context now? Huh. — I’m Cheekee ٩(o๏)۶™ (@cheekee_monkee) January 12, 2021

trying to rewrite what you said Fredo — Jon Dineen (@JonDineen) January 12, 2021

Nice mental gymnastics — Jim Rhys, 五毛党 Disrespecter (@JimRhysToday) January 12, 2021

You supported them ALL SUMMER. — myRandyland (@my_randyland) January 12, 2021

But Retrumplicans!

ORANGE MAN BAD.

This freakin’ guy.

***

