https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/12/hemingway-bidens-overtly-racist-aid-plan-wont-help-struggling-economy-recover/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway said on Fox News’ “Outnumbered” that the best path forward for economic recovery involves letting people back to work rather than government wokeism dictating winners and losers.

“We are in a really horrible economic situation, and the way to get out of that is not through anything other than letting people get back to work and letting people thrive,” Hemingway said. “We had so many gains for minority business holders and just minority wage growth in the last four years. It wasn’t by government dictating who would be winners and who would be losers, it was just by letting people work.”

President-elect Joe Biden’s business plan, however, prioritizes racial inequality in small businesses. Biden’s team is currently in the process of finalizing its proposal for a multitrillion-dollar stimulus package expected to reaffirm the incoming Democratic administration’s pledge to woke politics, favoring some races over others.

“This is a horrible sign that Biden and unfortunately Democrats don’t have any clue about how to get us out of our bad economic situation at this moment,” Hemingway said.

