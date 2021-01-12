https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/12/hemingway-media-and-democrats-should-join-republicans-stand-against-all-political-violence/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway ripped into Democrats and the corporate media for their hypocritical and “improper” reaction to the mob riot at the Capitol last Wednesday.

“Everything that the Democrats are doing here right now, enabled by the media, with regard to impeachment and removal of a president who’s leaving in a few days is crazy. It’s insane. It’s dangerous,” Hemingway said. “One of the major problems in this country right now is that many Americans believe that there are two systems: one for the elite and one for the normal people. And I can’t think of anything that would be done right now that could be worse to convince people that that’s true than overreaction or improper reaction, really, to what’s going on.”

While the left focuses on pressuring President Donald Trump to resign and threatening to impeach him, Hemingway said Democrats and the media should address other problems, including the destruction caused by the Black Lives Matter rioting last summer.

“We’ve had a year where people, millions of people, have lost their jobs, lost their livelihoods, had their businesses burned down, you know, had calls for destruction of rule of law, and defunding the police,” Hemingway said. “The summer of rage, which was enabled by many Democrats — which was, you know, Kamala Harris put out a link to bail out the people who were rioting in Minneapolis where dozens of people were killed, cops were dragged through the streets, all of this stuff — nobody cared, nobody cared.”

“It took months to get condemnation of even a light variety from Democrats,” Hemingway continued. “And to have people say that only now, when there’s been this escalation to the Capitol, only now should people do anything in response, is so unserious and so damaging.”

This moment, Hemingway noted, has the potential to bring unity, but the Democrats, the corporate media, and others must own up to their hypocrisy to accomplish it.

“I think this is a good moment. Republicans are already there. They condemned what was happening this summer. They’ve condemned what happened on Wednesday,” Hemingway said. “Now is the time to bring media and Democrats on board for a mutual condemnation of all violations of rule of law and all this violence, political violence. And that’s what should be done by adults who actually care about the country and actually healing things.”

“Everything else here is such a stupid distraction,” she continued. “It’s just unserious. I mean, there are national problems, there are international problems, and it would be great to see some leadership from anyone.”

