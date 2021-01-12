https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/12/holy-hell-project-veritas-shares-disturbing-footage-of-pbs-michael-beller-talking-about-re-educating-trump-supporters-kids-watch/

We have spent the last four years listening to our ‘betters’, like PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller, talk down to, objectify, and even vilify Trump supporters. But to go after their kids? Talking about re-education aka enlightenment camps? Throwing Molotov cocktails?!

And this guy is (was) Principal Counsel at PBS?

You know, the station that uses your tax dollars?

Watch this insanity.

Does @PBS condone Principal Counsel Michael Beller’s radical agenda of political violence? #ExposePBS pic.twitter.com/W3R9XUCmlO — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 12, 2021

Holy.

Hell.

Just who does this guy think he IS?!

A new low…even for lowball PBS. — redted72 (@aa1987na) January 12, 2021

I don’t care which side you are on.. this man needs dealt with. @PBS — Stephanie Terrell (@4terrell04) January 12, 2021

And it sounds like he was actually fired.

Thanks to Project Veritas’ undercover video of Michael Beller, who called for Republicans and their children to be forcibly extracted and placed in “re-education camps,” PBS has fired him. Good. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 12, 2021

Don’t let the door hit ya’, Beller.

***

