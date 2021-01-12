A pair of House Democrats have filed a censure resolution against Rep. Mo Brooks, arguing the Alabama Republican violated House rules in stirring up the crowd during a rally for President Trump last Wednesday, ahead of Congress’s final certification of electoral votes.

Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, of Florida, and Tom Malinowski, of New Jersey, filed a censure resolution against Brooks as House Democrats launched articles of impeachment against Trump for remarks inciting his supporters to march to the Capitol and wreak havoc inside the building.

In his speech, the Alabama Republican told the crowd of Trump supporters in part:

“Socialist Democrats attack our Bill of Rights on a daily basis,” Brooks said at the rally. “They attack freedom of speech, freedom of association, they attack freedom of all kinds, including the right to bear arms. Now, let’s be clear about these socialist Democrats. They also want to destroy our free enterprise system. They don’t trust you with your individual liberty and freedom to do what’s best for yourselves or your families.”

Brooks, first elected to the House in 2010, also shrugged off losses last week in both Georgia Senate runoffs, handing Democrats their first majority in the chamber in more than six years.

“We have definitely had some setbacks with what happened in November. We had some setbacks with what happened last night in Georgia,” Brooks said. “But we are not going to let the socialists rip the heart out of our country. We are not going to let them continue to corrupt our elections and steal from us our God-given right to control our nation’s destiny.”

Hours later, five people died due to chaos in the Capitol, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

On Monday, House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern also called on Brooks to resign from Congress over the remarks Brooks made at Trump’s rally.

“I did listen to the speech by congressman Brooks. And I think he should have the decency to leave this institution. He’s disgraced it,” McGovern told the Washington Examiner.

Brooks was the first among 138 House members to announce that he would contest electoral votes for Joe Biden in one or more states last Wednesday.

Wasserman Schultz also filed a censure resolution six days ago against Rep. Louie Gohmert over a Newsmax interview, alleging the Texas Republican incited violence from his comments there. However, the Texas congressman, through his Twitter account, stated he was not advocating violence.

McGovern told the Washington Examiner he had not seen Gohmert’s interview, so he would not comment.