Bitter Liz Cheney, the House Republican Chair, the third-highest Republican in the US House of Representatives.

She was elected to the position by her Republican colleagues

And Liz Cheney is an outspoken Trump-hater.

She is the worst.

Cheney and her colleagues have no loyalty to this president and his voters.

And we will NEVER forget this.

On Tuesday Liz Cheney said she will vote to impeach Republican President Donald Trump.

The GOP really hates their base.

Again, we won’t forget this.

🚨 .@Liz_Cheney: “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution. “I will vote to impeach the President.” — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 12, 2021

