We know it’s wrong to make generalizations about groups of people, but Rush Limbaugh used to say one of the things Caucasians in common have is a sense of humor. Maybe it’s white privilege that white people can laugh at themselves — we’re certain some academic somewhere’s already done a thesis on that.

So we don’t know the context of the photo, or if it was supposed to provoke a negative reaction, but we must say it’s pretty cool. We laughed.

I know this is supposed to be a “now you know how this feels” thing but I actually think this is pretty hilarious. pic.twitter.com/5uXuwPYSU1 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 12, 2021

I want one! — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 12, 2021

I’d be all over merch for a “Rebel Rabbis” team or something similar. — Zionist Redneck (@gone_galt) January 12, 2021

I’ve never wanted a novelty shirt more badly (not even during the Spuds MacKenzie years). — Hugh Lawd She Comin (@hughknowit) January 12, 2021

I’d buy that and wear it just for the laughs, though he is missing his ceremonial trucker hat. — CDMJ (@artistcdmj) January 12, 2021

Me too. I have a “Fighting Whities” T-shirt my brother gave me 15+ years ago. I always loved that thing and thought it was hirlarious. I have a hard time believing people reacted as he claimed. I’d walk up to him and ask him where he bought it. — Publius (@The_Frisco_Kid) January 12, 2021

It’s hilarious and I’d wear that shirt. — Kate (@kateinva) January 12, 2021

That’s amazing 😂😂😂 — Samantha (@brokegirlartsam) January 12, 2021

I have no problem with this. Both because I have a sense of humor and because I’m not perpetually offended by everything. — #SicEmBears DaddiO (@GoDaddiO) January 12, 2021

Nah this guy is probably having a laugh too 😂 — Kevin Kautzman (@KevinKautzman) January 12, 2021

We got a shirt!👍🏻 — Big Mama (@BigMama279) January 12, 2021

Dog Faced Pony Soldiers would be a great name — Rod & Barrel (@RodnBarrel) January 12, 2021

Sponsored by Trunalimunumaprzure. — Doctor of Education-Elect (@belize042) January 12, 2021

This dude knows how to be cool. Be like this dude. — HERBERT HILL (@HerbertHill) January 12, 2021

Washington Pale Faces would have been fantastic. — Scott Carrier (@carrierscott) January 12, 2021

Hell the “Colonizers,” would be a badass team name. — emperor of tw!tter (Elected) (@Imwithsomeone1) January 12, 2021

I’d rock this — SOVEREIGN Apparel (@SVRGNapparel) January 12, 2021

I need that shirt. — Jason Voelker (@JasonVoelker1) January 12, 2021

This guy is selling a lot of shirts.

Coming soon to the XFL — Hesty (@Hestymk1) January 12, 2021

Crackers is better. — Rube Fleetwood (@watii65) January 12, 2021

I’m absolutely ok with this. — Blind_Hamburger (@hamburgerjl29) January 12, 2021

That’s awesome. I want a shirt. Take my money!! — Taylor Catrett (@CatrettTaylor) January 12, 2021

