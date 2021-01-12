https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/speech-border-wall-trump-says-freedom-speech-assault-impeachment-hoax-admits-joe-biden-taking-video/

President Donald Trump spoke today at the 450th mile of the Trump Border Wall in Alamo, Texas.

The border wall was one of President Trump’s promises to the American people. Open-border Democrats and Republicans fought him every step of the way with the project. Despite this President Trump was able to complete 450 miles on the US border in four years.

Over 753,000 were watching his speech on Right Side Broadcasting Network.

This was his first speech since the Electoral College vote last week. It also was the first time President Trump suggested Joe Biden will become president next week.

The people love Trump.

The election was stolen.

President Trump: Freedom of speech is under assault like never before. The 25th Amendment is zero risk to me. But it will come back to bite Joe Biden and the Biden administration. As the expression goes, be careful what you wish for.

