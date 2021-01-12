https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/12/is-this-a-threat-jimmy-kimmel-says-theres-a-large-cancerous-tumor-that-still-needs-to-be-removed-before-the-great-american-healing-can-begin/

Well, this is odd. Hey, Twitter, it looks like your enforcers missed a spot:

“A large cancerous tumor that still needs to be removed.” What could Jimmy Kimmel be referring to there?

Yes, Jimmy! Please! Inquiring minds want too know: Does the cancerous tumor resemble Donald Trump? Trump supporters? And how do you propose said cancerous tumor be removed?

What is Jimmy Kimmel’s tweet if not an implicit call to violence?

So. Much. Unity.

