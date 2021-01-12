https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/james-okeefe-strikes-pbs-counsel-michael-beller-caught-video-promoting-violence-americans-fking-dumb-video/

James O’Keefe and Project Veritas scored another significant hit on the liberal mainstream media on Tuesday morning.

Veritas recorded PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller inciting violence against Trump supporters in a radical leftwing rant.

Beller told the Veritas reporter, “Go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails… Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, Homeland Security will take their children away… Americans are f**king dumb.”

These people are soooo hateful and constantly projecting their vile beliefs on conservatives.

** Read about the entire investigation here.

BREAKING: @PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller Incites Political Violence In Radical Left-Wing Agenda “Go to the White House & throw Molotov cocktails…” “Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, Homeland Security will take their children away…”#ExposePBS pic.twitter.com/OzBLeCP8YH — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 12, 2021

