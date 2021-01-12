https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2021/01/12/jayapal-tests-positive-covid-19-blames-time-spent-sheltering-maskless-republicans/
About The Author
Related Posts
Federal court: Sandmann's libel suits against NYT, ABC, CBS, & Rolling Stone can proceed
October 2, 2020
Trump: General Michael Flynn 'has been granted a Full Pardon.'
November 25, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy