https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/jim-jordan-raises-hell-over-25th-amendment-garbage/
About The Author
Related Posts
Film Trailer — The Plot Against The President
November 27, 2020
Democrats threaten Jenna Ellis — ‘You deserve to be raped’…
November 27, 2020
Justice Alito is a funny dude…
November 14, 2020
Listen Live — Rush Limbaugh on fire…
January 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy