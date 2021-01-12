https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/hah-hah-dementia-joe-holding-virtual-inaugural-parade-since-nobody-will-come-maybe-end-circle-rally/

Joe Biden, the most charismatic Democrat who ever graced planet Earth, will hold a “virtual inaugural parade” next week.

Obviously, Democrats are worried that the only people who will come out will be flag-waving MAGA supporters.

Maybe they’ll hold a circle rally at the end of the route?

The liberal media is already spinning this craziness.

These are not good people.

Marie Claire reported:

In a normal year, a presidential inauguration is a massive event that takes over pretty much all of Washington, D.C., flooding the streets with supporters (and, often, some protestors) and serving as an exhilarating celebration of either the arrival of a new administration or the continuation of an incumbent one. 2021, of course, is not a normal year. With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have instituted a series of strict safety protocols to protect potential attendees at their January 20 ceremony, which is themed “Our Determined Democracy: Forging a More Perfect Union.” As a result, the event will look completely different from past years’, with most of it conducted virtually and attendance severely limited for all in-person portions of the day, with the Presidential Inaugural Committee taking cues from the mostly virtual Democratic National Convention last summer. Any drawbacks will, of course, be heavily outweighed by the benefits: namely, the health and safety of the country, as well as the lack of new material for a certain someone to use to (falsely) boast about the (small) crowd size at his own (sparsely attended) inauguration. The day’s events will conclude with a virtual inauguration parade that will highlight Americans across the country—here’s everything you need to know about the virtual celebration.

