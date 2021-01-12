https://www.theblaze.com/news/joint-chiefs-insurrection-capitol-biden

The Joint Chiefs of Staff denounced the “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol in a rare statement that also confirmed the official election results.

The statement was released Tuesday afternoon.

“The American people have trusted the Armed Forces of the United States to protect them and our Constitution for almost 250 years. As we have done throughout our history, the U.S. military will obey lawful orders from civilian leadership, support civil authorities to protect lives and property, ensure public safety in accordance with the law, and remain fully committed to protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” read the statement.

“The violent riot in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on the U.S. Congress, the Capitol building, and our Constitutional process. We mourn the deaths of the two Capitol policemen and others connected to these unprecedented events,” the statement continued.

“We witnessed actions inside the Capitol building that were inconsistent with the rule of law. The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection,” said the statement.

“As Service Members, we must embody the values and ideals of the Nation. We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the Constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law,” the statement added.

“On January 20, 2021, in accordance with the Constitution, confirmed by the states and the courts, and certified by Congress, President-elect Biden will be inaugurated and will become our 46th Commander in Chief,” the statement concluded.

The statement came moments before three House Republicans announced that they would support a second impeachment of Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also reportedly said Tuesday that he would be supportive of impeachment efforts after experiencing the chaos at the Capitol.

President Trump spoke to reporters as he left the White House and denied that his actions encouraged the acts of violence at the Capitol.

Here’s more about the effort for a second impeachment:







McConnell signals support for Trump impeachment: NYT Report



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

