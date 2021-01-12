https://hannity.com/media-room/jordan-democrats-wanted-to-remove-president-trump-since-he-won-the-election-in-2016/

JORDAN ON HANNITY: Dems All About ‘Getting the President,’ Not the Rule of Law

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.04.19

Rep. Jim Jordan stopped by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to discuss the Democrats’ non-stop efforts to obtain the un-redacted Mueller report; saying left-wing lawmakers are simply out “to get the President.”

“The Judiciary Committee voted today to subpoena the full, un-redacted Mueller report along with the evidence gathered in the investigation, despite the full release being against DOJ rules approved by Democrats,” said Hannity.

“Understand the situation we’re in… The Judiciary Chair wants the Attorney General of the United States to release Grand Jury material. They’re so focused on getting the President, forget about the rule of law and how things are supposed to happen. They’re all about getting the President,” said Rep. Jordan.

Watch Jordan on ‘Hannity’ above.