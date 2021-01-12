https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-mississippi-hoists-new-state-flag-following-removal-of-confederate-emblem/
BETO TRASHES USA: O’Rourke Says ‘America Founded on Racism and is Still Racist Today’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.21.19
Failing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke unloaded on the United States during a campaign stop this week; saying America was “founded on racism and is still racist.”
“This country was founded on racism, has persisted through racism, and is racist today. If you don’t want to accept that phrase… Look at this: There’s ten times the wealth in White America today than there is in Black America,” said O’Rourke in Arkansas.
“Our country was founded on racism—and is still racist today. In Arkansas, I said why I believe there’s no denying this reality; and why it’s on all of us to change it,” posted Beto on social media.
Our country was founded on racism—and is still racist today. In Arkansas, I said why I believe there’s no denying this reality; and why it’s on all of us to change it. pic.twitter.com/cHLKmCMGEB
— Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 18, 2019
O’Rourke made similar comments earlier this year, telling a roundtable of migrants that the USA was “based on White Supremacy.”
“I know this from my home state, Texas, places that formed the Confederacy, that this country was founded on white supremacy,” he said, according to the Tennessean. “And every single institution and structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression, even in our democracy.”
Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke: “This country was founded on white supremacy and every single institution and structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression even in our democracy” pic.twitter.com/84RqYqu6i0
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 10, 2019
GOHMERT: ‘Instead of Canceling Our Culture, It’s Time to Cancel Democrats’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.23.20
Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert ripped the radical left’s latest concept of “cancel culture” in a fiery op-ed published Thursday; suggesting it’s now time to “Cancel Democrats” instead.
“Many on the left and their willing accomplices in the media would tell you otherwise, yet a cursory examination of our nation’s factual history and records proves the riots and chaos that have swept across our country in recent months stand as a devastating reminder of the racist policies and values held by the Democratic Party throughout much of its history,” writes Gohmert.
“Throughout America’s history, Republicans have fought to repeal Jim Crow laws, desegregate schools, and promote racial equality in America. In recent years, Republicans, including President Trump, have continued this fight by working valiantly to lift Americans of all races out of poverty through pro-growth economic policies that have done more to help the plight of the impoverished than any administration. Prior to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment rates for minorities were at record lows with employment at record highs,” he adds.
“Efforts by Democrats to destroy all public traces of their own history of supporting slavery, the Confederacy, and segregation in an attempt to shift blame onto Republicans must no longer go unchallenged. It is time for Democrats to play by their own rules, and accept the standards they have forced onto everyone else. They must divest themselves of their name that has denied so many the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Their recent actions demand nothing less. Instead of canceling our culture and history, it’s time to #CancelDemocrats,” concludes Gohmert.
