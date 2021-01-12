https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-mississippi-hoists-new-state-flag-following-removal-of-confederate-emblem/

BETO TRASHES USA: O’Rourke Says ‘America Founded on Racism and is Still Racist Today’

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.21.19

Failing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke unloaded on the United States during a campaign stop this week; saying America was “founded on racism and is still racist.”

“This country was founded on racism, has persisted through racism, and is racist today. If you don’t want to accept that phrase… Look at this: There’s ten times the wealth in White America today than there is in Black America,” said O’Rourke in Arkansas.

“Our country was founded on racism—and is still racist today. In Arkansas, I said why I believe there’s no denying this reality; and why it’s on all of us to change it,” posted Beto on social media.

Our country was founded on racism—and is still racist today. In Arkansas, I said why I believe there’s no denying this reality; and why it’s on all of us to change it. pic.twitter.com/cHLKmCMGEB — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 18, 2019

O’Rourke made similar comments earlier this year, telling a roundtable of migrants that the USA was “based on White Supremacy.”

“I know this from my home state, Texas, places that formed the Confederacy, that this country was founded on white supremacy,” he said, according to the Tennessean. “And every single institution and structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression, even in our democracy.”