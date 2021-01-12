https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/just-pence-formally-rejects-pelosis-attempt-invoke-25th-amendment/

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday evening formally rejected Speaker Pelosi’s attempt to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

Pelosi is using the chaos at the US Capitol last week as a pretext to remove President Trump from office (again) through impeachment and the 25th Amendment.

Protesters stormed the US Capitol last week after Pence announced he would not reject Joe Biden’s fraudulent electors.

Not all protesters were Trump supporters, however the Democrats are using the Capitol riot as a vehicle to deplatform and demonize President Trump and his supporters.

Pence wrote Pelosi a letter rejecting her attempt to invoke the 25th Amendment which is designed to address Presidential incapacity or disability.

“I do not believe such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” Pence wrote.

BREAKING.🚨 “I do not believe such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution.” Pence just *REJECTED* Pelosi’s attempt to invoke the 25th amendment to remove President Trump.🔻 pic.twitter.com/UjtyWTWn3m — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 13, 2021

What the 25th Amendment says (via USA Today):

Section 1

In case of the removal of the President from office or of his death or resignation, the Vice President shall become President.

Section 2

Whenever there is a vacancy in the office of the Vice President, the President shall nominate a Vice President who shall take office upon confirmation by a majority vote of both Houses of Congress.

Section 3

Whenever the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that he is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, and until he transmits to them a written declaration to the contrary, such powers and duties shall be discharged by the Vice President as Acting President.

Section 4

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.

