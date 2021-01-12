https://www.dailywire.com/news/just-in-trump-reacts-to-impeachment-effort-denounces-violence

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the latest Democratic effort to impeach him the “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics,” while underscoring that he doesn’t want any more violence.

White House reporter for Real Clear Politics Philip Wegmann reported Tuesday morning: “‘We want no violence,’ Trump says on his walk to Marine One. His second impeachment though, is a ‘continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics,’ and in his estimation ‘is causing tremendous anger.’”

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) warned against the “ill advised” Democratic impeachment effort against the president, noting that there isn’t support for it in the Senate.

“I don’t see any of that, because there will be 48, still 48 Democrats, until we seat Warnock and Senator Ossoff,” Manchin said on Fox News airwaves Monday, The Daily Wire reported. “So, until that happens, you need 67 votes. I think, my arithmetic, that means we have 19 Republicans. I don’t see that. And I think the House should know that also. We have been trying to send that message over. They know the votes aren’t there. You would think that they would do that.”

“I think this is so ill-advised for Joe Biden to be coming in, trying to heal the country, trying to be the president of all the people, when we’re going to be so divided and fighting again. Let the judicial system do its job,” he continued. “And then, we’re a country of the rule of law. That’s the bedrock of who we are. Let that take its place. Let the investigations go on. Let the evidence come forth, and then we will go forward from there. There’s no rush to do this impeachment now. We can do it later if they think it’s necessary.”

Democrats moved to impeach Trump in reaction to the breach on the U.S. Capitol last week, claiming he “encouraged” and “incited” the “insurrection.”

House Democrats released the single article of impeachment Monday that they will file against the president, The Daily Wire reported.

Trump “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol,” the article of impeachment accuses. “Incited by President Trump, a mob unlawfully breached the Capitol, injured law enforcement personnel, interfered with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the election results, and engaged in violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.”

At the “Save America Rally” that preceded the riot at the Capitol, Trump told supporters to “peacefully” march to the Capitol and “cheer” on the members of Congress who were objecting to the certification of the Electoral College vote.

“… We’re going to walk down to the Capitol — and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them,” Trump told supporters. “Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong.”

“We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated. Lawfully slated,” the president claimed.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” Trump added. “Today, we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections.”

