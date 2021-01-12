https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/12/kirstie-alley-declares-a-covid-miracle-ish-in-new-york/

As we told you yesterday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pulled a full 180 and told New Yorkers that it’s time to open the state back up:

We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open. We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely.#SOTS2021 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 11, 2021

And this brings us to Twitchy regular Kirstie Alley who noted the curious timing of the NY Dem’s flip-flop: “JUST IN TIME for Biden’s inauguration …..it’s like a Covid miracle …ish”:

Thank God Cuomo is opening up New York!!!…..and JUST IN TIME for Biden’s inauguration …..it’s like a Covid miracle …ish — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 12, 2021

OK, that’s funny:

It really is a “miracle”:

