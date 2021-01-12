https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/12/kirstie-alley-declares-a-covid-miracle-ish-in-new-york/

As we told you yesterday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pulled a full 180 and told New Yorkers that it’s time to open the state back up:

And this brings us to Twitchy regular Kirstie Alley who noted the curious timing of the NY Dem’s flip-flop: “JUST IN TIME for Biden’s inauguration …..it’s like a Covid miracle …ish”:

OK, that’s funny:

It really is a “miracle”:

