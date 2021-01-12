https://www.dailywire.com/news/lana-del-rey-narcissism-is-a-greater-problem-than-climate-change-trump-a-reflection-of-our-worlds-greatest-problems

Singer Lana Del Rey has a different reaction to the Trump presidency, believing it needed to happen in order to highlight the world’s greatest problem: narcissism.

Speaking with BBC1 Radio, Del Rey said that the “madness that was Trump” finally revealed that the world has a serious problem with narcissism and sociopathy, putting those two issues above climate change and other left-wing cause celebres.

“The madness of Trump, as bad as it was, it really needed to happen. We really needed a reflection of our world’s greatest problem, which is not climate change, but sociopathy and narcissism. Especially in America,” she said. “It’s going to kill the world. It’s not capitalism, it’s narcissism. I was surprised we didn’t have a live-television psychopath crazy person as a president a long time ago because that’s what we see on TV and that’s what we see on Instagram.”

In the same interview, Del Rey said that she did not believe President Trump was directly inciting a riot at the Capitol last Wednesday, arguing the man has “delusions of grandeur.”

“You know, he doesn’t know that he’s inciting a riot and I believe that,” she said, as reported by Complex.

Of Trump supporters, Del Rey added that the riot showed where the country’s collective mental health is at.

“We don’t know how to find a way to be wild in our world. And at the same time, the world is so wild,” she said.

“We didn’t know that we got half of the country who wants to shoot up the Capitol” she added. “We didn’t really know that because we never got to see it. I think this gave us the opportunity to see where our level of mental health is at.”

Leftists trolls immediately began to scold Del Rey on social media, prompting her to respond to the backlash.

“Thanks for the cool soundbite taken out of context, I said that the bigger problem is Sociopathy-so whether he meant to incite a riot is less important than the larger issue in America at hand -the problem of sociopathy,” she said on Twitter.

“You know I’m real. You know I voted for Biden. I’m super steady in everything I’ve ever said. You probably listened to my entire interview. So whoever wrote this is a genuine piece of s**t. I am the one helping bringing the problem with narcissism to light,” she said.

Del Rey took on a wave of feminist and social justice scorn in May of last year when she dared to call out her critics for hypocritically dismissing her music for not being feminist enough while promoting the likes of Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé.

“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating, etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?” Del Rey asked.

“I am fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world,” she continued.

Despite her passionate plea for fairness, critics on social media dinged Del Rey for criticizing Cardi B and Beyoncé — women of color.

“I don’t know who was giving Lana Del Rey a hard time but I’m pretty sure it wasn’t Black women. Girl, sing your little cocaine carols and leave us alone,” tweeted cultural critic and writer Jamilah Lemieux.

“I think Lana’s post would have been fine if she hadn’t compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she’s been treated worse by the media when that’s observably untrue,” tweeted writer and activist Shon Faye.

