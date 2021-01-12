https://thehill.com/homenews/house/533805-lawmakers-briefed-on-security-threats-ahead-of-inauguration

Capitol security officials are warning lawmakers that thousands of extremist supporters of President TrumpDonald TrumpHouse GOP leader tells members to quit spreading lies on riot, antifa DC attorney general says Trump Organization improperly paid K bill incurred during inauguration 70K QAnon Twitter accounts suspended in the wake of Capitol riot MORE are planning to try to storm the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police confirm investigation into some officers’ behavior during riot GOP lawmakers told Trump takes some responsibility for Capitol riot Director of Army Staff disputes Capitol Police chief account of National Guard deployment MORE‘s inauguration.

Lawmakers were told of four specific armed threats against the Capitol, White House and Supreme Court during a call late Monday night, according to a source familiar with the discussion.

The warnings come less than a week after a mob of Trump supporters succeeded in breaching the Capitol building, interrupting the counting of Electoral College votes and sending lawmakers, staff and journalists scrambling for safety.

Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) said during an interview Tuesday on CNN’s “New Day” that one of the plots involved pro-Trump radicals trying to surround the Capitol to prevent any Democrat from entering.

“They were talking about 4,000 armed ‘patriots’ to surround the Capitol and prevent any Democrat from going in,” Lamb said. “They have published rules of engagement, meaning when you shoot and when you don’t. So this is an organized group that has a plan. They are committed to doing what they’re doing because I think in their minds, you know, they are patriots and they’re talking about 1776 and so this is now a contest of wills.”

“We are not negotiating with or reasoning with these people. They have to be prosecuted. They have to be stopped. And unfortunately, that includes the President, which is why he needs to be impeached and removed from office,” Lamb added.

Lawmakers were already shaken after their lives were in danger during last week’s insurrection. And now, they’re even more fearful after security officials informed them of additional threats.

“It was horrifying, the most chilling hour imaginable, but I don’t want to say anything more,” said one House Democrat who participated in the phone call.

“If you weren’t afraid when you got on the call, you were afraid when you got off,” said a second lawmaker. “There were still 60 people in the queue who didn’t get a chance to ask their questions.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMan seen carrying Pelosi’s lectern during Capitol riot released on K bail Trump and Pence speak for first time since Capitol riots FBI seeks assistance identifying Capitol rioter who carried Confederate flag MORE (D-Calif.) has called a meeting late Tuesday morning between Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro Rosa DeLauroPelosi orders flags at half-staff for Capitol officer who died Bipartisan anger builds over police failure at Capitol Capitol Police officer dies following riots MORE (D-Conn.), Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenCapitol Police chief announces resignation after pro-Trump riots Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Capitol Police face heat following mob breach MORE (D-Calif.), the new House sergeant-at-arms and acting Capitol Police chief in light of continued threats to the Capitol and lawmakers, a source said.

The Capitol now has a much more pronounced law enforcement presence, after National Guard members and local state troopers were called in Wednesday to help the Capitol Police clear the building of the mob.

A 7-foot “non-scalable” fence has also been erected around the Capitol perimeter, in contrast to the low metal barricades originally placed on the grounds on Wednesday that the rioters quickly broke through. Some members of the mob even stole the metal barricades and used them as ladders to break into the Capitol.

At least 15,000 National Guard troops will be stationed in Washington on Inauguration Day, with 43 states and territories providing support.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Muriel BowserDirector of Army Staff disputes Capitol Police chief account of National Guard deployment Trump approves DC emergency declaration ahead of Biden inauguration National Guard to ramp up DC presence to at least 10,000 ahead of Biden inauguration MORE (D) and other lawmakers are urging the public to stay away from Washington on Inauguration Day, given the security threats of pro-Trump extremists as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I don’t see any reason why you should come. To me, it’s an event that obviously with COVID and everything else, we were planning on having a much more reduced inaugural,” Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) RyanCapitol Police confirm investigation into some officers’ behavior during riot 1 member of law enforcement arrested, 2 suspended over conduct during Capitol attack Former NYPD head calls for 9/11-style commission to investigate Capitol riot MORE (D-Ohio), the chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee that oversees funding for the Capitol Police and legislative branch operations, told reporters during a Monday briefing.

“But given all the activity in the last week and the activity that’s planned in the coming days, I don’t see any reason to show up,” Ryan said.

Beyond the security threats against the Capitol premises, members of Congress are also facing angry Trump supporters while traveling to and from Washington.

Last Friday, Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham says he’ll back Biden’s CIA pick The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats formally introduce impeachment article The Memo: GOP and nation grapple with what comes next MORE (R-S.C.) had to be escorted by police while walking through Reagan National Airport near Washington because Trump supporters kept harassing him.

The Trump supporters screamed obscenities at Graham, calling him a “piece of shit” and a “traitor.”

Juliegrace Brufke and Niv Elis contributed.

