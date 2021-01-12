https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/01/12/rep-james-clyburn-working-to-make-the-black-national-anthem-americas-national-hymn-to-promote-unity/

That’s right: To promote unity, we’re going to have two national anthems. We’d heard last July that the NFL was going to play the black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” before “The Star-Spangled Banner.” They flipped it around in Michigan in December, when they had the state’s electors stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” first and then “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Now we’re learning that House Majority Whip James Clyburn plans to introduce a measure to make “Lift Every Voice and Sing” the national hymn to promote unity.

Activist Shaun King didn’t help things in 2016 (as usual) when he published “one of the most important things I’ve written in my entire life.” He’d uncovered the racist third verse of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which included the word slave — only in the context of the song, “slave” referred to sailors who’d be captured and conscripted by the British. Nevertheless, in 2017, the California chapter of the NAACP passed a resolution at its state conference pushing for the removal of “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem, calling it “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon.”

So this is going to promote unity, Rep. Clyburn?

We’ll throw “America the Beautiful” into the suggestion box with “Lean on Me.”

