That’s right: To promote unity, we’re going to have two national anthems. We’d heard last July that the NFL was going to play the black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” before “The Star-Spangled Banner.” They flipped it around in Michigan in December, when they had the state’s electors stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” first and then “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Now we’re learning that House Majority Whip James Clyburn plans to introduce a measure to make “Lift Every Voice and Sing” the national hymn to promote unity.

Activist Shaun King didn’t help things in 2016 (as usual) when he published “one of the most important things I’ve written in my entire life.” He’d uncovered the racist third verse of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which included the word slave — only in the context of the song, “slave” referred to sailors who’d be captured and conscripted by the British. Nevertheless, in 2017, the California chapter of the NAACP passed a resolution at its state conference pushing for the removal of “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem, calling it “one of the most racist, pro-slavery, anti-black songs in the American lexicon.”

So this is going to promote unity, Rep. Clyburn?

Well, this is nonsense. First comes the wordplay of “hymn” not “anthem” to assuage the concerns of anyone fearful of a move to replace the National Anthem. Then will come a move to use our Hymn rather than the Anthem for selected events, and so on. All in the name of “unity.” — DT Connelly (@TimCon57) January 12, 2021

I can only get through verse 1 of the 72 verses of our black national anthem so ummmm no pic.twitter.com/17PeVgNdmg — Dallas Black (@dallasblack) January 12, 2021

If it’s a religious hymn that addresses God as Creator and Grantor of Blessings and Prosperity, It would be good for kids in school. But the Supreme Court will strike it down. — JackCitizen (@JackCitizenUS) January 12, 2021

How about America the Beautiful instead. And by Ray Charles. — K A Salerno (@KASalerno2350) January 12, 2021

We’ll throw “America the Beautiful” into the suggestion box with “Lean on Me.”

