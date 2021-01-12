https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/01/12/heres-the-list-of-powerful-companies-cutting-off-trump-and-his-supporters-after-capitol-siege-n1333729

The list is getting longer of corporations cutting ties with President Donald Trump and his friends and allies because of the January 6th incursion of the US Capitol Building.

A huge Save America rally supporting the president was held at the Ellipse. The four hour long rally with multiple speakers culminated with the president’s more than hour long speech and a planned march to the U.S. Capitol Building for an apparent rally there. Inside, the Congress was discussing the results of the Electoral College vote. Allies of the president attempted to forestall the certification of the election by asking for a ten-day audit of the troubling results from states believed to have experienced electoral fraud.

A break-away bunch of free radical Trump supporters and others, including at least one Leftist, fought their way into windows and doors or were allowed into the Capitol Building by law enforcement. Some people simply walked through the building from one entrance and exiting another. Others stuck around to do some chest beating and breaking objects and stealing things from private congressional offices.

Members of Congress were evacuated wearing gas masks.

It was abominable.

While it’s convenient to blame a president the Left already can’t stand, as I’ve reported at PJ Media, it’s very difficult to make a case that the president’s words fomented the unrest. Former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy has come to that conclusion as well, even after the shocked Fox News contributor said he believed the president incited the mob. Saying that is one thing, proving it is another. Read the president’s words and watch them for yourself.

But, people predisposed to hating the president and hyper-sensitive to the sensitivities of the institutions run by the political Left have spoken. They’ve cut off the president, his friends, colleagues and, in some case, his fans. The New York Times reported a cohort of companies from banks to health care companies are temporarily halting their PAC giving to any political parties.

The following is a list of companies that have cut off the president and/or friends or political party is culled from various news stories, among them from Axios, The New York Times, the Associated Press and other publications.

Amazon

Amazon, one of the biggest companies in the world, owned by the richest man in the world, who also owns The Washington Post, cut off donations to Republicans who fought election fraud and demanded an extension of the voting in the Electoral College.

Golf

Professional Golf Association of America

The PGA has cut its ties with the Trump organization, owner of multiple golf clubs and resorts. The PGA reneged on its agreement to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump’s Bedminster golf course. The New York Times reports that the PGA president claimed the Trump association “would be detrimental to the P.G.A. of America brand, and would put at risk the P.G.A.’s ability to deliver our many programs, and sustain the longevity of our mission.”

High Tech/Social Media

Facebook

Facebook has banned President Trump from posting on its platform.

Twitter

Twitter has permanently banned the president from its platform.

Shopify

Shopify, an e-commerce company, has dropped the Trump campaign and Trump Organization from its platform permanently.

Stripe

Stripe, an online payment company, has dropped the president because it claims he encouraged violence.

Reddit

Reddit cut off the sub reddit handle r/DonaldTrump due to Stop the Steal discussions.

Snapchat

Snapchat cut off the president’s account. It muted the account in June.

Twitch

Twitch has locked out President Trump of its Minority Report-like standard which is he might incite violence

Academia

Lehigh University

Lehigh University, which gave Donald Trump an honorary degree in 1988, withdrew it.

Wagner College

Wagner College withdrew its honorary degree it awarded the president in 2004.

Middlebury College

Vermont’s uber liberal Middlebury College is considering revoking Rudolph Giuliani’s honorary law doctorate, given for his valiant response to 9/11, but they don’t like him anymore.

Banks/Finance

American Express

The NYT reported the American Express PAC would no longer support any Congressional member who voted against certifying the election. The company never supported any GOP Senators according to The New York Times. There’s no word on if the company cut off Democrats who have voted against certification in the past.

MasterCard

MasterCard said said it was cutting off donations to any politician who tried to hold up the count of the Electoral College votes.

Morgan Stanley

The investment giant has cut off donations to any congressional member who voted against certifying the election.

Legal

New York State Bar Association

The liberal New York State Bar Association is considering investigating Giuliani and banishing him from their group.

Telecom/Cable

AT&T

The Dallas based media and telecom company withdrew all its PAC donations from all Republicans including 17 Texas state Republicans and Senator Ted Cruz. A group called End Citizens United called for the corporation’s withdrawal of donations from Republicans. It owns Time Warner cable.

Comcast

Comcast announced it’s cutting off Republicans who fought the election results. Comcast owns NBCUniversal, NBC TV, local NBC stations, Xfinity, Telemundo, not to mention film companies and recreational parks.

Manufacturing

Dow Chemical

Dow Chemical, the Michigan based-chemical and plastics company, announced it would cut off Republicans who didn’t support Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. The multinational corporation announced that it would suspend donations for the next election cycle.

Insurance

Blue Cross Blue Shield

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association cut off political contributions to Republicans who tried to stop the certification of the Electoral College. It’s “one of the nation’s largest federations of insurance companies,” according to The New York Times.

Hospitality

Marriott International

The hospitality company Marriott International, which besides its own eponymously named hotels owns nearly 5,400 other properties, including the luxe The Ritz Carlton brand, Autograph Collection Hotels, St. Regis and many others, says it’s cutting off the GOP because of the “destructive events at the Capitol” which undermined “a legitimate and fair election.”

Publishing/Media

Hallmark

Hallmark has asked Senators Josh Hawley and Roger Marshall to give back their campaign contributions for voting against certifying the election. Hallmark owns publishing, television networks, retail stores, and even the Crayola art materials company.

Cumulus

The radio station group reportedly put its conservative hosts on notice that they not give oxygen to the idea that the election wasn’t over. National Review reports the brass at Cumulus put out a memo reading, “We need to help induce national calm NOW,” Cumulus’s executive vice president of content Brian Philips wrote in the memo. The company “will not tolerate any suggestion that the election has not ended. The election has been resolved and there are no alternate acceptable ‘paths.’”

Cumulous stations host Mark Levin, Ben Shapiro, and many other conservative hosts across the country.

Other Companies Halting All Political Donations

The New York Times reports that the following companies also plan on halting all political donations from their political action committees for the foreseeable future.

They are JPMorgan Chase, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Visa, American Airlines, BP, and Coca Cola.

Airbnb and FedEx are studying their political giving before making any further announcements.

The shockwaves from the actions of those at the Capitol Building on January 6th will continue to ripple through a shocked public – a ripple felt all the way up to the glass-enclosed corner offices of corporations around the country.

Victoria Taft is the host of "The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft" where you can hear her series on "Antifa Versus Mike Strickland."

