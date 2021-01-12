https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/live-stream-rsbn-video-president-donald-trump-delivers-remarks-alamo-texas-450th-mile-trump-border-wall/

President Donald Trump will deliver remarks today at the 450th mile of the Trump Border Wall in Alamo, Texas.

The border wall was one of President Trump’s promises to the American people. Open-border Democrats and Republicans fought him every step of the way with the project. Despite this President Trump was able to complete 450 miles on the US border in four years.

This will be President Trump’s first speech in a week since he delivered remarks in Washington DC before Mike Pence through him and his movement under the bus last week.

Over 279,000 508,000 Americans are already watching the live stream video at Right Side Broadcasting Network before President Trump has even made it to the microphone!

