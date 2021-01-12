https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2021/01/12/love-fest-is-ovah-don-lemon-makes-a-ranting-chris-cuomo-look-stupid-in-segment-on-free-speech-and-its-painfully-hilarious-watch/

Watching Chris Cuomo make a total jacka*s of himself trying to claim ‘yelling fire in a theater’ is not allowed under the first amendment while Don Lemon knows that case was actually overturned and that you can yell fire in a theater may well be the highlight of this editor’s week so far.

Yeah, we know it’s only Tuesday, what’s your point?

This is hilarious, watch the faces Don makes as Chris rants about something he’s absolutely wrong about:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo says “as a Supreme Court justice said, the first amendment is not designed to allow you to scream fire in a crowded theater” Don Lemon reminds him that it was a SCOTUS case that was overturned pic.twitter.com/reEq4A3PH9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 12, 2021

And wow, the look on Chris’ face? *chef’s kiss*

He really thinks he’s right, even as Don tells him it’s a misnomer.

So good.

How are these two not an SNL skit? (I mean, we know why, but they are ripe for parody.) — AlexisPKeaton (@AlexisPKeaton) January 12, 2021

Because SNL isn’t funny anymore and this … this is funny.

Watching the two old men on The Muppet show was better than this. Its amazing how things have changed since the Summer. — my3angels (@momof3angels2) January 12, 2021

The love fest is over!😂🤣 — Save a pet today! (@kittyworshipper) January 12, 2021

Love this. Donkeys. — Independent 3rd Party (@green2119533367) January 12, 2021

For a moment there I thought I was watching a scene from the Stooges. 🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/7FsImnXwzU — The RGV Project (@michael55486490) January 12, 2021

YES! Perfect! This is exactly what it looks like. Pretty sure Don is Moe.

Also, Cuomo…show me where protests are supposed to be peaceful. — I support free speach (@amy_zeek) January 12, 2021

Just do a little research…. juuust a little — Why8Urp (@Why8Urp) January 12, 2021

Just a teensy bit.

Yup.

