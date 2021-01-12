https://www.lifezette.com/2021/01/man-arrested-after-he-allegedly-discussed-putting-a-bullet-in-pelosi-via-text/

A Georgia man was arrested by the FBI in Washington D.C. this week after he was allegedly contemplating trying to assassinate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The FBI reportedly arrested him one night after the Capitol riots last week.

A court document obtained by CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV shows that the FBI got a tip the day after the Capitol riot that Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. had sent a text message saying, “Thinking about heading over to Pelosi speech and putting a bullet in her noggin’ on Live TV.”

In a second text, Meredith went on to float the possibility of driving his truck onto the Capitol lawn and trying to run Pelosi over. He then ominously predicted that within the next 12 days, “many in our country will die.”

A #Georgia man has been arrested for threatening to kill House Speaker #NancyPelosi by shooting her in the head. Cleveland Grover Meredith’s history is dotted with alarm bells. I’m taking a closer look at 11pm on @cbs46. #Washington #Politics #crime #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/liOcu0AaZY — Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 12, 2021

FBI agents were reportedly told that Meredith was staying at a D.C. Holiday Inn, and they questioned him there last Thursday night. He allowed the agents to search the room, his truck, trailer and cellphone.

According to the court document, the agents found handguns, an assault rifle, and “hundreds of rounds” of ammunition. Meredith claimed to them that he had intended to take part in the rally at the Capitol, but got to D.C. too late due to car trouble. The FBI is reportedly trying to hit him with charges of threatening to kill Pelosi and illegal firearms possession.

Meredith previously owned a carwash in Acworth, Georgia, and he was known to sometimes advertise for the conspiracy group Qanon while advertising the business. He also sent out tweets to Antifa to come and get him.

Though Meredith sold the carwash in September of 2019 and now has no affiliation with it, the public has still been harassing the new owner since this story broke.

“We’re getting constant phone calls by outraged not even customers, I mean they’re from out of state, our ratings are plummeting,” lamented Jason Mathison, the new owner of the carwash. He added that he is seeking help from Google to combat the negative reviews, which could prove devastating for his business if they continue.

