https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/12/mandalorian-star-gina-carano-takes-us-behind-the-scenes-explains-her-politics/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, former MMA fighter and “The Mandalorian” star Gina Carano joins host Ben Domenech to discuss her role in the Star Wars series and explain how she approaches ideological diversity and wokeness in Hollywood.

“The whole reason I started speaking out is because I feel like there is a large group of people that were being silenced this year and being forced to play this game of wokeism or whatever it is,” Carano explained. “No matter who you voted for, no matter who you are, I want to create a platform where everybody can have an opportunity. Everybody.”

In the interview, Carano also admitted that she hasn’t watched the second season of “The Mandalorian.”

“I don’t like to watch myself. I feel like I get in my head a little bit,” Carano explained. “I’ll watch it eventually just to see how I can grow from it. The more fascination for me was seeing the other Star Wars fans enjoy it.”

“With a franchise, I think somebody has to be such a fan, they have to be a big fan of what they are doing, or else I don’t think it works as well,” Carano said.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/01/CaranoFinal011221.mp3

