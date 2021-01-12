https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/12/video-pramila-jayapal-not-wearing-mask-capitol-riot-blamed-gop-lawmakers-covid-19-coronavirus/

Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal called out Republican lawmakers for not wearing masks while pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, however, a video shows Jayapal was not wearing a mask for several minutes while sitting in the House gallery with other members of Congress and staff.

Jayapal announced Tuesday that she tested positive for COVD-19, citing Republicans’ refusal to not wear a mask in a lengthy statement, saying the GOP created a “superspreader event” and endangered lives. A video released by CBS News on Jan. 6, the day of the riot, shows Jayapal not wearing a mask for at least two and a half minutes, the entirety of the video.

WATCH:

“I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one,” Jayapal said in her statement.

“Only hours after Trump incited a deadly assault on our Capitol, many Republicans still refused to take the bare minimum COVID-19 precaution and simply wear a damn mask in a crowded room during a pandemic—creating a superspreader event ON TOP of a domestic terrorist attack,” she continued.

Jayapal went on to say that: “Any Member who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their selfish idiocy. I’m calling for every single Member who refuses to wear a mask in the Capitol to be fined and removed from the floor by the Sergeant at Arms.”

Democratic New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman tested positive for COVD-19 Monday, also blaming the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Dozens of politicians across the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19. (RELATED: Rep. Kevin Brady Tests Positive For COVID-19)

Democratic Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore voted on the House floor for Rep. Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker, just six days after announcing that she tested positive for COVID-19. (RELATED: Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

Jayapal’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when asked about the video and the congresswoman not wearing a mask.