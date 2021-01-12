https://www.foxnews.com/politics/mcconnell-believes-trump-committed-impeachable-offenses-supports-democrats-impeachment-efforts-report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell supports Democrats’ move to initiate impeachment proceedings against President Trump and is “done” and “furious” with him, sources familiar told Fox News.

It is unclear how McConnell would vote in an impeachment trial, should House Democrats vote to impeach Trump. It is not clear at this point whether McConnell would vote to convict.

One source told Fox News that McConnell has not made up his mind about what to do about impeachment, and does not see this as a partisan exercise like the previous impeachment effort against Trump.

Another source told Fox News that McConnell told associates that impeachment will help rid the Republican Party of Trump and his movement.

The New York Times first reported that McConnell was pleased that House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against Trump.

A source close to McConnell told Fox News that “nobody is pleased by anything.”

Meanwhile, other sources told Fox News that there is “no love lost there.”

Part of McConnell’s anger, according to sources, is that the Senate Majority was lost to the Democrats just last Tuesday in the Georgia Senate runoffs, but sources said that McConnell is extremely upset about the president’s actions Wednesday leading up to the riot at the Capitol.

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Last week, after the Capitol riot, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife, resigned from her post, citing the president’s conduct.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., vowed to bring articles of impeachment to the House floor for consideration on Wednesday morning.

Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu, David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Jerrold Nadler this week introduced the articles of impeachment against Trump, charging the president with violating his oath of office. Democrats on Tuesday are also pushing a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

“In his conduct while President of the United States — and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States, and to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States,” the article reads.

The article alleges that before Jan. 6, the joint session of Congress to certify the presidential election results, Trump “repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by State or Federal officials.”

The article claims that before the Jan. 6 joint session the president addressed a crowd in Washington where he “reiterated false claims that ‘we won this election, and we won it by a landslide,’ and “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in –lawless action at the Capitol.”

The article refers to Trump’s statement: “If you don’t fight like hell you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

“Thus incited by President Trump, members of the crowd he had addressed, in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts,” the article states.

The article adds that Trump’s conduct “followed his prior efforts to subvert and obstruct the certification of the 2020 Presidential election,” referring to his phone call earlier this month with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where he pressured him to “find” enough votes to overturn the state’s election results.

“In all this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government,” the article states. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government.”

The article adds that he “betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.”

“Donald John Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States,” it said.

The calls for Trump’s removal come after the president spoke at a rally Wednesday, telling supporters that he would “never concede,” and repeated unsubstantiated claims that the election was “stolen” from him and that he won in a “landslide.”

During Trump’s remarks, he renewed pressure on Pence to swing the vote back toward himself. He claimed that Pence should decertify the results of the presidential election and send it “back to the states,” claiming that if he did that, Trump would be president for another four years.

Trump’s remarks came ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the presidential election. As members of the House and Senate raised objections to certain electoral votes, both chambers called for a recess and left their chambers as pro-Trump protesters breached the Capitol building.

Washington Metro police said the security breach at the Capitol resulted in four deaths – including a woman who had been shot inside the building – and at least 70 arrests.

Congress later returned and certified the Electoral College vote early Thursday, in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino posted a statement from the president on Twitter early Thursday morning: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted,” Trump said. “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Meanwhile, President Trump acknowledged that he bears some blame for the Capitol riot last week during a conversation with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, a source familiar told Fox News.

Two sources say McCarthy, R-Calif., relayed the president’s sentiment on a call Monday with the House GOP Conference.

McCarthy, on the call Monday with Republicans, agreed that Trump bore blame for the unrest, which sent Congress into lockdown as they tried to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election last week.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The House voted to impeach Trump in December 2019, but the Senate acquitted him on both articles of impeachment – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – in February 2020.

The House impeachment inquiry began after the president pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call in July 2019 to look into Biden’s role pressing for the ouster of a Ukrainian prosecutor who had been investigating the founder of Burisma Holdings – a Ukrainian natural gas firm where his son, Hunter, sat on the board.

Trump’s pressure campaign against Ukraine prompted a whistleblower complaint which resulted in the impeachment inquiry.

The president’s request came after millions in U.S. military aid to Ukraine had been frozen, which Democrats cited as a quid pro quo arrangement.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and Jacqui Heinrich contributed to this report.

