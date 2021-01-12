https://www.dailywire.com/news/mcconnell-supports-second-impeachment-push-report

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reportedly supports a second impeachment of President Donald Trump in the waning days of his presidency for allegedly inciting an insurrection at the Capitol.

McConnell told his Republican colleagues that Trump’s actions last week were worthy of impeachment, according to The New York Times, which cited anonymous sources. He is reportedly pleased at the move by Democrats to make Trump the first president in history to be twice impeached, hoping that such action will make it easier for the Republican Party to get rid of him.

The House of Representatives is set to vote Wednesday on one article of impeachment against the president for allegedly “encourag[ing]…imminent lawless action at the Capitol” after a mob of his supporters breached and vandalized the Capitol last week. Trump maintained that the second impeachment push is a continuation of the first, which he described Tuesday as the “greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”

House Democrats released the single article of impeachment that they will file against President Donald on Monday for allegedly inciting what they claimed was an “insurrection” last week when a riot broke out at the U.S. Capitol Building following a rally the president held. The article of impeachment stated that during the rally that Trump “willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol. Incited by President Trump, a mob unlawfully breached the Capitol, injured law enforcement personnel, interfered with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the election results, and engaged in violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.” “President Trump’s conduct on January 6, 2021 was consistent with his prior efforts to subvert and obstruct the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election,” the article of impeachment stated. “Those prior efforts include, but are not limited to, a phone call on January 2, 2021, in which President Trump urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to ‘find’ enough votes to overturn the Georgia presidential election results and threatened Mr. Raffensperger if he failed to do so.” “In all of this, President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government,” the document stated. “He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coordinate branch of government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States.” “Werefore President Trump, by such conduct, has demonstrated that he will remain a threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution if allowed to remain in office, and has acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law,” the article of impeachment concluded. “President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

