Sixty percent of Americans call impeaching President Donald Trump a “waste of time and money,” according to a new poll released by pollster John McLaughlin.

The House is expected to vote Tuesday on a measure calling for Trump to be removed from office through the 25th Amendment following last week’s deadly Capitol attack and House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to impeach the president, charging him with “incitement of insurrection.”

Trump on Tuesday called the move “a really terrible thing that they’re doing.”

“To continue on this path, I think it’s causing tremendous danger to our country, and it’s causing tremendous anger,” he said. He also accepted no blame for the Capitol attack and said, “I want no violence.”

The McLaughlin poll also found:

23% prefer impeaching Trump.

77% say Congress should work on the coronavirus response instead.

74% say impeachment is “politically motivated to prevent the president from running again.”

65% said President-elect Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are “keeping the country divided.”

74% say if social media platforms can take away Trump’s free speech, “they can take away the right to free speech for any American”

“Voters strongly prefer that Congress deal with fighting coronavirus and not impeachment. Impeachment is viewed as a waste of time and money. Voters believe that the Democrats are playing politics and that continuing to attack the president is making it worse,” wrote McLaughlin.

The McLaughlin Poll poll spoke to 800 voters between Jan. 10-11 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

