https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-photograph-shows-person-of-interest-in-death-of-us-capitol-police-officer_3653894.html

A newly released picture shows a person of interest in the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

“U.S. Capitol Police just shared this picture with me. This man is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder” of Sicknick, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said Tuesday.

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) didn’t immediately return a request for comment, nor did the FBI or the Metropolitan Police Department.

The photograph showed an older man with a grey beard, wearing a blue knit cap emblazoned with the letters “CFD.” He was wearing a checkered coat and carrying a backpack.

A second picture showed the man was wearing camouflaged pants and what appeared to be black shoes.

Two U.S. officials, Reps. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.) and Pete Olson (R-Texas) quickly circulated the pictures on social media, urging people to contact the authorities if they recognized him. People were asked to call the FBI.

The legs of a person of interest in the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick are seen on Jan. 6, 2020. (U.S. Capitol Police)

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. (United States Capitol Police via AP)

Sicknick, 42, died on Jan. 7 after being injured “while physically engaging with protesters” at the Capitol, the USCP said in a statement.

“He returned to this division office and collapsed,” the department said. “He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Legislators with both parties have condemned the death and called for the prosecution of the person or people responsible.

Sicknick’s family called on people not to politicize the death and mentioned how Sicknick wanted to be an officer his whole life.

President Donald Trump ordered U.S. flags flown at half-staff to honor Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who died while off-duty on Jan. 9.

Allen Zhong contributed to this report.

Correction:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

