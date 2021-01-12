https://noqreport.com/2021/01/12/no-trump-did-not-incite-insurrection-ahead-of-the-capitol-riot-so-why-are-biden-and-mcconnell-saying-he-did/

Yes, Democrats are set to impeach President Donald Trump again, and like last time, they are inventing a reason why. Before, Democrats claimed Trump committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” when he allegedly demanded a “quid pro quo” from the Ukrainian president — specifically, that he linked U.S. military aid to a pledge from the Ukrainian leader that he would investigate Joe and Hunter Biden.

Trump never did make such a demand. On the other hand, there is video of Joe Biden bragging at an event in 2018 sponsored by the Council on Foreign Relations that he did demand a quid pro quo while he was vice president — namely, that then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko had to fire the country’s top prosecutor who was investigating a company where Hunter Biden was raking in big bucks or Daddy Joe would not release a $1 billion loan.

Now, Democrats are falsely claiming that President Trump incited some of his supporters to commit an act of “insurrection” by attacking the Capitol Building last week.

Again, Trump never asked anyone to do that.

In fact, here is what Trump said during a speech to about 100,000 of his closest friends in Washington, D.C. Jan. 6:

We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated. I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for integrity of our elections, but whether or not they stand strong for our country, our country. Our country has been under siege for a long time, far longer than this four-year period.

How does “peacefully and patriotically” get transformed into “inciting an insurrection?” And beyond that, why is it that Antifa and Black Lives Matter members “protest” and “demonstrate,” but only Trump supporters “riot” and “rebel?”

“I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege,” Biden tweeted as the Capitol was rushed.

I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 6, 2021

The was no ‘siege,’ however. The rioters left far more peaceably than they arrived.

He added: “Let me be very clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now.”

Got it? Rioting is illegal, yes, and it should be punished. But only Trump’s supporters are ‘seditious’ when they inundate a government building. When Antifa thugs were literally besieging a federal courthouse in Portland over the summer, Biden said nothing and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the federal agents protecting the courthouse “storm troopers,” a reference to Nazi Germany.

In fact, she doubled down on it. But hey, white leftists besieging government buildings, to a Democrat, isn’t “sedition.” It’s ‘lawful protesting protected by the First Amendment.’

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just Democrats who purposely mischaracterized the Capitol Building breach; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it a “failed insurrection” — though no one brought weapons and the only person killed by gunshot was a Trump supporter, Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt.

Biden would also go on to describe the riotous actions as “not protest, it’s insurrection.”

These people are professional gaslighters. More than that, they are gargantuan hypocrites. And liars.

While American cities burned and real seditionists on the left established “autonomous zones” last year, in the name of ‘social and racial justice,’ they were condoned by Democrats and celebrated, even encouraged.

How dare they now insist that what happened last week was anything more than a similar riotous behavior. And how dare they screw over the Constitution in another attempt to impeach our president.

