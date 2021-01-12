https://www.theepochtimes.com/ny-state-lawmaker-arrested-for-allegedly-assaulting-wife_3654242.html
A New York lawmaker was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly choking his estranged wife, police said. State Sen. Luis Sepúlveda, a Democrat who represents part of the Bronx, was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, NYPD spokesperson Detective Sophia Mason said, reported The Associated Press. Mason added that police were called to the state senator’s Bronx home on Saturday morning over a domestic incident. Sepúlveda, 56, and his wife, 40, both filed separate reports accusing each other of assault during the incident on Saturday, the New York Post reported, citing police sources. Sepúlveda allegedly strangled his wife after she punched him, and on Tuesday morning turned himself in to the NYPD, the outlet reported. Sepúlveda and his wife, Elizabeth, are amid an ongoing divorce settlement. The senator’s lawyer, Marvin Ray Raskin, called the allegation “false,” adding that it was a “calculated attempt by a disgruntled party to leverage a divorce settlement from a case she …