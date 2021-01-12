https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/moncef-slaoui-operation-warp-speed-transition-adviser/2021/01/12/id/1005342

Operation Warp Speed chief adviser Dr. Moncef Slaoui has resigned at the request of the incoming Joe Biden team, in a plan that would see him stay in the role for a month to help with the transition, CNBC reported Tuesday.

The chief adviser for the COVID-19 vaccine program, Slaoui’s role leading vaccine development for the government effort is expected to be diminished after Jan. 20, according to the report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

