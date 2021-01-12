https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/parler-john-matze-civil-liberties-social-media/2021/01/12/id/1005254

Parler CEO John Matze told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that it is not only his civil liberties that are in danger in Big Tech’s attempts to place severe restrictions on his company, but his life, as well.

“People are threatening my life,” Matze said. “I can’t go home tonight. … This is not just our civil liberties. [Big Tech] can shut down a billion-dollar company, half-a-billion dollar company overnight.”

Matze told host Carlson that “You just never think it will happen, right?”

But he said the Big Tech giants — Apple, Google, and Amazon — all shut him out on the same day “without any prior warning.”

On Friday, Google discontinued Parler’s app from its Google Play Store. Apple then removed the app from the App Store on Saturday, while Amazon Web Services cut off Parler from its web hosting services.

Matze told Carlson that when Google dropped Parler, “we didn’t get a notice from Google. We read it online in the news first. That is shocking.”

Parler had become a refuge for backers of President Donald Trump and others who have either been kicked off Facebook and Twitter or have left those social networks in protest.

Matze said that ever since Google, Apple, and Amazon denied Parler access to users, his team tried to contact other vendors as replacements, but they have all refused to work with his company, a tactic he called “disgusting.”

