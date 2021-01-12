https://www.dailywire.com/news/pbs-employee-out-after-comments-on-re-education-camps-for-trump-supporters-removal-of-kids-revealed-in-project-veritas-video

Government-subsidized broadcaster PBS released a statement Tuesday in reaction to an explosive video from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas that featured an employee advocating for Trump supporters to be sent to “re-education camps” and the forcible removal of their children by the government.

“This employee no longer works for PBS,” the statement announced. “As a mid-level staff attorney, he did not speak on behalf of our organization, nor did he make any editorial decisions.”

“There is no place for hateful rhetoric at PBS, and this individual’s views in no way reflect our values or opinions,” PBS continued.

“We strongly condemn violence and will continue to do what we have done for 50 years – use our national platform and local presence to strengthen communities and bring people together,” the statement concluded.

The now-former employee, PBS principal counsel Michael Beller, called Americans “dumb” and floated “re-education camps” with PBS available for Trump supporters’ children while unknowingly being recorded by a Project Veritas journalist before the 2020 presidential election.

“Kids who are growing up know nothing but Trump, for four years. You’ve got to wonder what they’re going to be like,” said Beller. “They’ll be raising a generation of intolerant, horrible people – horrible kids.”

“Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, and Homeland Security will take their children away,” he asserted, adding, “And we’ll put them into re-education camps.”

Later in the video, he noted, “The re-education camps — they’re nice, they have Sesame Street in the classrooms, and they watch PBS all day.”

Beller claimed that we live in “unique” times. “I mean, Trump is close to Hitler,” he said.

Asked what Democrats should do if Trump were to win the presidential election, Beller responded, “Go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails …”

The former employee bragged of PBS’s objectivity and bashed CNN for their anti-Trump bias and Fox News for their coverage of now Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

“PBS has like, real news,” he said. “CNN doesn’t have real news anymore. It’s just talking heads talking about Trump all day long.”

Fox News, he added, “makes me want to throw up after five minutes.” The network keeps pushing “Joe Biden stuff,” nonstop, he said, noting that it’s “ridiculous.”

“So, you just ignore it?” he was asked. “Yeah,” Beller responded.

Beller also called Americans “f***ing dumb.”

“Americans are so f***ing dumb,” he said. “You know, most people are dumb.”

The elitist then boasted of Washington D.C.’s intellect, commenting on how all the people in the nation’s Capitol are “education” and expressed horror at living in “one of these other towns or states where everybody’s just stupid.”

Regarding the novel coronavirus, Beller was overjoyed that Republican states were seeing “spikes” in cases, hoping they’ll get sick and die, or at least be unable to get to the polls to vote for Trump.

“What’s great is that COVID is spiking in all the red states right now. So, that’s great,” he said.

“Why do you think so?” Beller is asked. “Because, either those people won’t come out to vote for Trump — you know, the red states — or a lot of them are sick and dying,” he laughed.

