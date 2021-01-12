https://www.oann.com/pbs-executive-fired-for-suggesting-political-repressions-against-republicans/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pbs-executive-fired-for-suggesting-political-repressions-against-republicans

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 01: Conservative undercover journalist James O’Keefe is photographed by Project Veritas Action Senior Communications Strategist Stephen Gordon during a news conference at the National Press Club September 1, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 8:13 PM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2021

A top executive with PBS is fired after investigative reporter James O’Keefe released a video of him suggesting political repressions against Republican voters.

O’Keefe’s Project Veritas spoke with now former PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller, who called on Antifa and BLM to “throw Molotov cocktails” at the White House.

“Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, Homeland Security will take their children away,” the former PBS executive said in the released footage. “And we’ll put them into re-education camps.”

Beller also endorsed Chinese-style labor camps for President Trump supporters, and made false claims about COVID-19.

“Enlightenment camps. They’re nice, they have Sesame street. You know most people are dumb,” Beller said. “What’s great is that COVID is spiking in all the red states, or a lot of them are sick and dying.”

Beller’s political bias is now raising ethical concerns as PBS is funded by all U.S. taxpayers, regardless of their political views.

