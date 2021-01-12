https://www.oann.com/pbs-executive-fired-for-suggesting-political-repressions-against-republicans/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=pbs-executive-fired-for-suggesting-political-repressions-against-republicans

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:13 PM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2021

A top executive with PBS is fired after investigative reporter James O’Keefe released a video of him suggesting political repressions against Republican voters.

O’Keefe’s Project Veritas spoke with now former PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller, who called on Antifa and BLM to “throw Molotov cocktails” at the White House.

“Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, Homeland Security will take their children away,” the former PBS executive said in the released footage. “And we’ll put them into re-education camps.”

BREAKING: @PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller Incites Political Violence In Radical Left-Wing Agenda “Go to the White House & throw Molotov cocktails…” “Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, Homeland Security will take their children away…”#ExposePBS pic.twitter.com/OzBLeCP8YH — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 12, 2021

Beller also endorsed Chinese-style labor camps for President Trump supporters, and made false claims about COVID-19.

“Enlightenment camps. They’re nice, they have Sesame street. You know most people are dumb,” Beller said. “What’s great is that COVID is spiking in all the red states, or a lot of them are sick and dying.”

PBS response to Project Veritas: “This employee no longer works for PBS. As a mid-level staff attorney, he did not speak on behalf of our organization, nor did he make any editorial decisions…” (1/3) — PBS PressRoom (@PBSPressRoom) January 12, 2021

Beller’s political bias is now raising ethical concerns as PBS is funded by all U.S. taxpayers, regardless of their political views.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

